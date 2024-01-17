BREAKING: Archbishop Viganò Accuses Pope Francis of Supporting "Davos Elites" & "New World Order"

Archbishop Viganò reacted after Pope Francis praised the globalist World Economic Forum in an address for its 2024 conference in Davos, Switzerland. Viganò concluded by stating, “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.”





READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-bergoglio-supports-the-efforts-of-davos-elites-to-establish-the-new-world-order/?utm_source=banned





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

