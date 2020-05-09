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Presidente de Tanzania desmiente el virus. Que valentía!
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64 views • May 09, 2020
Con muestras realizadas de papaya, cabras, ovejas, aceite de carro, Jackfruit, un ave (Kware) y un conejo, los resultados dieron positivo para CoVid-19 a la papaya, la cabra, el ave kware. El presidente John Magufuli nació en la población tanzana de Chato, el día 29 de octubre de 1959 durante la época de la Colonia Británica "Tanganica" (actual Tanzania). En el año 1994 obtuvo su título de grado Bachelor of Science, en grado de especialización en Química y Matemáticas y también se tituló en Magisterio por la Universidad de Dar es-Salam. A los pocos años también obtuvo una maestría y un doctorado en Ciencias químicas por la misma universidad.
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