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Dumbed Down to the Very Ground! | True News
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80 views • April 28, 2021
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/dumbed
The Wisconsin protests -- how exactly other parents and children supposed to "bargain collectively" for even remotely decent conditions? Also: Average household income in Wisconsin: $46K/year.
Teachers Average Pay Across 425 Districts (Salary + Benefits): $75K/year.
Also the two teachers mentioned in the video did leave of their own accord, but due to significant dissatisfactions with the system.
The Wisconsin protests -- how exactly other parents and children supposed to "bargain collectively" for even remotely decent conditions? Also: Average household income in Wisconsin: $46K/year.
Teachers Average Pay Across 425 Districts (Salary + Benefits): $75K/year.
Also the two teachers mentioned in the video did leave of their own accord, but due to significant dissatisfactions with the system.
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