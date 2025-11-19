Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit!

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants.

"Every house of prayer and enclosure where my Doctrine is not practiced with purity will disappear and only those that are a refuge and a boat of salvation for the needy will remain."

-God

Lesson 218, Verse 32

Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 218 of 366.

Scripture:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org

Love, -James