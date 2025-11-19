BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit!
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants.

"Every house of prayer and enclosure where my Doctrine is not practiced with purity will disappear and only those that are a refuge and a boat of salvation for the needy will remain."

-God
Lesson 218, Verse 32

Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 218 of 366.

Scripture:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org
which is a compendium of
https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org

Love, -James

Keywords
godforgivenessloveeternitymercycharity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy