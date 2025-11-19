Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants.
"Every house of prayer and enclosure where my Doctrine is not practiced with purity will disappear and only those that are a refuge and a boat of salvation for the needy will remain."
-God
Lesson 218, Verse 32
Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 218 of 366.
Scripture:
https://www.TheThirdTestament.org
which is a compendium of
https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org
Love, -James