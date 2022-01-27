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NIGHT SHADOWS 01262022 -- Madness In The Matrix Continues. Russia, Putin, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, China, NATO, Earth Changes And The Blind Lead The Blind
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152 views • January 27, 2022
The war drums beat ever louder as the Lord brings the nations into position for the final conflict of His Agenda, the unseen hand that has the ultimate say as mankind probation comes to a close. WW3 will not begin until the Lord says "Now!" and we enter the final 7 years. It appears from all the proofs that this year 2022 is the great pivot year as we enter the final 7 year in September. Earth changes abound with earthquake and volcanic activity increasing on the ocean floors. Can we all say, "magma rising?" Then we have climate and weather changes that are going to lead to famine and food shortages and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
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