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Ireland will be one of the last countries to restore public worship
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7 views • May 26, 2020
While Ireland plans to keep the ban on public religious ceremonies until July 20th, other European countries are allowing public worship again much sooner. In fact, we seem to be one of the last countries to restore public worship.
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