Wild Current Tomatoes | 52 seconds!

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Not all tomatoes are harvested ripe when they are red 🍅.
Happy I discovered these tomatoes are very tasty! You may notice I put blossom bags on a few of the newly formed but as yet unopened flowers in order to seed save; they are a crop I definitely want to sow again next year and more of them! I think a tomato jam would be delish.