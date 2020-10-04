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PROJECT VERITAS: NEW YORK TIMES FAKE NEWS 4
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83 views • October 04, 2020
Project Veritas has just released a video of an IT Consultant for The New York Times for over 20 years admitting The Times has a company culture of anti-Trump bias.
Todd Gordon, who works in-house at The Times, says he has not met a single person who likes Trump: "Everyone hates him [Trump]."
Todd Gordon, who works in-house at The Times, says he has not met a single person who likes Trump: "Everyone hates him [Trump]."
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