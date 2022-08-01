Pugnacious Pelosi: House Speaker Ignores China’s War Threats

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Asia on a tour of nations. She met with leaders of Singapore today, and has meetings planned in Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Her office has not made any official statement that the California Democrat will make a controversial visit to Taiwan, despite vehement warnings from China to stay away from the island. Following her arrival in Singapore, Taiwanese news outlets reported that Mrs. Pelosi could fly to Taiwan as early as Tuesday, although an island stopover was not included in her official itinerary. How will China respond to a Pelosi visit to Taiwan.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/1/22





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