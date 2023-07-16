While the American experts of the so-called Institute for the Study of War continue to publish unverified information containing only statements from the Defense Department of Ukraine, experts from the Center for Eastern European Studies recognized the complete failure of the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army. Moreover, military experts from Europe also recognized the fact that the Russian army is successfully advancing and winning in several directions simultaneously.

