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Impeaching The Minnesota Governor: Time To Take Tyrant Trash Out
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72 views • February 12, 2021
Rep. Erik Mortensen of Scott County filed Articles of Impeachment against tyrannical Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday. He joins me in this episode to discuss why he has taken these actions and the path forward to deal with tyranny.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/impeaching-the-minnesota-governor-time-to-take-tyrant-trash-out/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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