Kash Patel: Attempts to Use 14th Amendment to Remove Trump From the Ballot Won't Work
Kash Patel: Why the Attempt to Use the 14th Amendment to Remove Trump From the Ballot Won't Work

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh


And for EVEN MORE—tune in to The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on Salem Radio Network affiliates across the country, 5 days a week from 12—3 PM ET


To listen live, turn on post notifications on YouTube, check your local affiliates, or head to https://charliekirk.com



arrest indictment president donald j trump 14th amendment

