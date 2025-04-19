Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 19 April 2025

💥 Last evening, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by land- and sea-based precision weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles at a test site of the Ukrainian Sapsan operational-tactical missile system and Norwegian-made NASAMS air defence systems protecting it.

The goals of the strike were achieved. All the assigned targets have been destroyed.

🔥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of three territorial defence brigades near Popovka, Miropolye (Sumy region), and Udy (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Pogrebnyakovka, Stetskovka, Gorokhovatka, Kupyansk, Sadovod (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 265 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier. Seven motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, one Kvertus electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

🚩 As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware concentration areas of one heavy mechanised brigade, three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, two assault brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Ivanopolye, Grigorovka, Vasyukovka, Zarya, Kleban-Byk, Konstantinovka, and Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 365 troops, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle and one M113 armoured personnel carrier. Thirteen motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, including four NATO-made guns, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two national guard brigades near Dimitrov, Grodovka, Lysovka, Bogdanovka, Krasnoarmeysk, and Mirolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle and one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, and one French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier. Five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar were destroyed.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Zelenoye Pole, Bogatyr, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye, and Gulay Pole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 130 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

🔥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defence brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Olgovka, Antonovka, Nikolskoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and one ammunition depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck ammunition and materiel depots of the AFU, as well as engaged temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 142 areas.





🎯 Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and three HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 151 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 52,743 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 604 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,947 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,542 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,874 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,352 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry