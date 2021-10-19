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Independence Day Ukraine: Is Ukraine really independent?
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32 views • October 19, 2021
Ukraine celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence from Russia in grand style on Aug. 24, 2021. Many words were spoken about achievements that would have strengthened the country economically and socially. However, not a word was said about the fact that Ukraine has never been as dependent as it is now. The country allows itself to be controlled by Western dictates, all so-called "achievements" serve Western interests, but not the Ukrainian people.
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