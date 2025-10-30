BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian warriors of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army took control of Vyshneve
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
40 views • 1 day ago

Dnipropetrovsk region, another settlement taken. Reporting @voin_dV

In heavy fighting, the warriors of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army took control of Vyshneve — a fortified bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the liberation of which opens the way for the "Vostok" group of troops to advance further west.

As a result of the battles in Vyshneve and its surroundings, the Transbaikal troops took control of a large fortified enemy defense area of more than 10 sq. km, cleared more than 280 buildings, and destroyed up to a company of personnel of the 154th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 armored vehicles, and 19 units of automotive equipment.

Thus, in less than a week, the Far Eastern warriors have driven the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of five settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.


Two majors

