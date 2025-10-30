© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dnipropetrovsk region, another settlement taken. Reporting @voin_dV
In heavy fighting, the warriors of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army took control of Vyshneve — a fortified bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the liberation of which opens the way for the "Vostok" group of troops to advance further west.
As a result of the battles in Vyshneve and its surroundings, the Transbaikal troops took control of a large fortified enemy defense area of more than 10 sq. km, cleared more than 280 buildings, and destroyed up to a company of personnel of the 154th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 armored vehicles, and 19 units of automotive equipment.
Thus, in less than a week, the Far Eastern warriors have driven the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of five settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
