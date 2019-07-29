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Sleepwalking from EU 'Frying Pan' ... To CORPORATIST 'Fire'
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17 views • July 29, 2019
Streamed live 29th July 2019
From FRACKING to GM Food & 5G ... Once out of the EU, the Corporatocracy will now push for the Monetisation of EVERYTHING regardless of the negative impact on Human Health!
Link to two AV2 (2009) videos describing the Persecution of Arpad Putszai and Susan Bardosz, two Scientists who blew the whistle on GM Foods :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1z4wR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hdLg...
From FRACKING to GM Food & 5G ... Once out of the EU, the Corporatocracy will now push for the Monetisation of EVERYTHING regardless of the negative impact on Human Health!
Link to two AV2 (2009) videos describing the Persecution of Arpad Putszai and Susan Bardosz, two Scientists who blew the whistle on GM Foods :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1z4wR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hdLg...
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