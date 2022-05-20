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DOES THE CDC TAKE THEIR OWN DATA INTO CONSIDERATION?
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50 views • May 20, 2022
Not only do I wonder if the CDC takes their own data sets into consideration, I wonder if they take any data that contradicts their spoon fed script from their pay-masters into consideration. Yes I’m being facetious as anyone, if they were so inclined to look for it, would find the answer quite easily with a 10 minute internet search. Freedom is, at its heart, about choice and what we choose has consequences. Now those consequences can produce a positive outcome or they can produce a less than positive outcome, but either way, having the choice is essential to quality of life. To leverage our choices more towards positive outcomes, information becomes our most reliable tool - this is why “informed consent” is engraved into our foundational laws. I only encourage all of my brothers and sisters to exercise the responsibility that freedom demands. Seek information from multiple sources, doubt everything until you are able to vet the information personally, only facts should change your mind not emotion, and, no matter what, never let fear compromise your principles.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/covid-19-vaccine-children-cdc
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DOES-THE-CDC-TAKE-THEIR-OWN-DATA-INTO-CONSIDERATION-e1iqcp7
https://www.theblaze.com/news/covid-19-vaccine-children-cdc
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DOES-THE-CDC-TAKE-THEIR-OWN-DATA-INTO-CONSIDERATION-e1iqcp7
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