Karine Jean-Pierre just said during WH press briefing that mass releases of migrants aren’t happening.
Here is video we just shot in downtown Brownsville where large amounts of migrants have been mass released and are getting NGO assistance with travel documents near bus station, Bill Melugin reports.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.