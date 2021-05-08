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An earnest plea for help to my fellow Americans
American genocide
American genocide
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51 views • May 08, 2021
I must beg for aid and comfort from a fellow American with courage. Please help me.
I heard that people in CA were showing up with horrendous injuries. Why has no American offered aid and comfort?
I did nothing wrong. I sought treatment for a jaw issue at seemingly professional offices. I was not and am not weak, infirm, stupid or otherwise defective.
Even if there is no room for me in this communist/eugenicist country.I certainly have the right to have my injuries catalogued. I, furthermore; have a right to seek asylum in some other country.
I am a member of the FL bar,; seemingly I was a normal American until I was injured by defective product. Then I was an insane animal piece of garbage who could be and was abused nearly everywhere she went including an additional head injury while trying to travel.
I am quite "sane" and I seem to still possess most of my brain function (and would see major improvement with whatever minimal non-eugenics, non-experimental treatment is available)in spite of head injury. I have no functional mouth cavity.
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