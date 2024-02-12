Jesus Says Come And See-NOW THE END BEGINS- FEB 11 2024

In your King James Bible, there is what I consider to be a very curious expression framed in the form of an invitation, and it's only found 8 times. In the ESV it's found a mere 3 times. The expression is "come and see", and in every time it appears, it's connected to the Lord inviting you to 'come and see' what He's working on. Have you ever taken Him up on that, are you even aware the invitation exists? Now you do. At the start of His earthly ministry, two of the disciples of John the Baptist listened to what Jesus had to say, and they immediately started following him by walking after Him. Jesus asked what they were looking for, they wanted to know where He lived. His simple reply was 'come and see'. On the surface, this might seem like fairly mundane conversation, banal even, but upon closer inspection we see a different story. The first time that the Lord invites people to 'come and see' what He's got going on happens in Psalm 66, a reference to a time that will take place during Jacob's trouble. The last 4 times this invitation is given is during the opening of the first 4 of the 7 Seals in Revelation. Why only the first 4, why not all 7? Obviously there is a lot more here than meets the eye. On this Sunday Service, we show you just how 'terrible' this simple invitation of the Lord Jesus actually is. We invite you to come and see for yourself!



