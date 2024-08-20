Important update until August 20, 2024 in the Kursk region, Russian Marines from the 810th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to repel Ukrainians in the settlement of Olgovka when trying to attack through Korenevo, and were surprised at the end. Russian military correspondents report directly from the settlement, which is located close to the combat zone where for about a week, the battle for Olgovka has not stopped. Ukrainians, with armored vehicles tried to neutralize Russian troops, constantly attacking. But the Russian Marines conducted fierce street battles, repelling attacks and driving them back, destroying militants along with their military equipment. Videos of Russian FPV kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian vehicles are a daily occurrence, such as the armored vehicle that was destroyed near Olgovka, a few hundred meters from Korenevo. Ukraine actively used infantry fighting vehicles, trying to evacuate its personnel after a series of unsuccessful attempts to expand their flank, which tried to attack in the other direction, attacking Korenevo. Unfortunately, they did not manage to break through, this attempt was successfully stopped by the Russian Marines. Due to effective reconnaissance and coordination of actions, the vehicle was quickly detected, and then processed by artillery fire. As a result of the pinpoint strike, all Kiev equipment and personnel inside were completely destroyed. Most pro-Ukrainian channels claim that Ukrainian troops are now standing in Korenevo, but the map detects a falsity in this information.

Ukrainian troops were unable to compensate for the lag in combat skills of their infantry compared to the Russian Marines from the 810th Brigade. A large group of saboteurs and scouts consisting of 19 men, again became prisoners of war near Olgovka. They were members of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army, which regularly ends up in Russian captivity. Meanwhile, 5 other Ukrainians even expressed gratitude to the Russian soldiers after they were taken prisoner.

