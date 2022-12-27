And We Know 12.27.2022 Keystone KEK key Gift that keeps giving. HammerScorecard. Time to end HORROR SHOW! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 27, 2022
Hope you are having a great week and getting some rest… This video will recap this past week and also shed some light on comms that could be pertinent to the day we are living.. From Fake biden to the real POTUS, more twitter files on COVID, exposing more politicians, Russia, Brazil and gender use…ugh
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22krba-12.27.22-keystone-kek-key-gift-that-keeps-giving.-hammerscorecard.-time-to-.html
