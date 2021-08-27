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Simulation: Biscamp Day 5 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) / Szimuláció: Biscamp 5. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
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13 views • August 27, 2021
(2021.08.24)
This is the fourth day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
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Ez a negyedik napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
The new Corona Cabinet meets live today for the fourth day in a row.
Az új Corona-kabinet ma már a negyedik egymást követő napon ül össze élőben.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
--
Starring (in role):
Reiner Fuellmich (German Chancellor)
Viviane Fischer (Minister of the Interior)
Alkje Fontes (Minister of Labor & Social Affairs)
Ernst Wolff (Minister of Finance)
Stephan Kohn (director of the RKI)
/
Szereplők (szerepkör):
Reiner Fuellmich (német kancellár)
Viviane Fischer (belügyminiszter)
Alkje Fontes (munkaügyi és szociális ügyek minisztere)
Ernst Wolff (pénzügyminiszter)
Stephan Kohn (az RKI igazgatója)
-
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
Last day of the BasisCamp strategy game.
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
Minister of Finance: Ernst Wolff
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
Expert in financial affairs: Prof. Dr. Richard Werner
The BasisCamp can only take place thanks to your donations. We appreciate your support very much.
Bank details:
Account holder: Attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Payment reference: "Donation BasisCamp"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
/
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
Német csatorna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
A BasisCamp stratégiai játék utolsó napja.
A "BasisCamp - A globális pandémiagyakorlat" szimulációs játék eseményt a Corona Vizsgálóbizottság tagjai, a német "dieBasis" párt tagjai és számos korábbi vendég szervezi.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
A német kormány lemondott, és ideiglenes kormány alakult. Az új kancellár, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich és az ideiglenes kormány többi tagja vezetésével a különböző területek aktuális szakértőinek segítségével elemezni fogják a jelenlegi helyzetet, és felmérik az intézkedéseket.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Kancellár: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Belügyminiszter: Viviane Fischer
Munkaügyi és szociális miniszter: Alkje Fontes
Pénzügyminiszter: Ernst Wolff
Az RKI igazgatója: Stephan Kohn
Pénzügyi szakértő: Prof. Dr. Richard Werner
A BasisCamp csak az Ön adományainak köszönhetően valósulhat meg. Nagyra értékeljük az Önök támogatását.
Banki adatok:
Számlatulajdonos: Dr. Reiner Füllmich ügyvéd
Fizetési hivatkozási szám: "Adományozás BasisCamp"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
This is the fourth day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a negyedik napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
The new Corona Cabinet meets live today for the fourth day in a row.
Az új Corona-kabinet ma már a negyedik egymást követő napon ül össze élőben.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
--
Starring (in role):
Reiner Fuellmich (German Chancellor)
Viviane Fischer (Minister of the Interior)
Alkje Fontes (Minister of Labor & Social Affairs)
Ernst Wolff (Minister of Finance)
Stephan Kohn (director of the RKI)
/
Szereplők (szerepkör):
Reiner Fuellmich (német kancellár)
Viviane Fischer (belügyminiszter)
Alkje Fontes (munkaügyi és szociális ügyek minisztere)
Ernst Wolff (pénzügyminiszter)
Stephan Kohn (az RKI igazgatója)
-
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
Last day of the BasisCamp strategy game.
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
Minister of Finance: Ernst Wolff
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
Expert in financial affairs: Prof. Dr. Richard Werner
The BasisCamp can only take place thanks to your donations. We appreciate your support very much.
Bank details:
Account holder: Attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Payment reference: "Donation BasisCamp"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
/
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
Német csatorna: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
A BasisCamp stratégiai játék utolsó napja.
A "BasisCamp - A globális pandémiagyakorlat" szimulációs játék eseményt a Corona Vizsgálóbizottság tagjai, a német "dieBasis" párt tagjai és számos korábbi vendég szervezi.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
A német kormány lemondott, és ideiglenes kormány alakult. Az új kancellár, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich és az ideiglenes kormány többi tagja vezetésével a különböző területek aktuális szakértőinek segítségével elemezni fogják a jelenlegi helyzetet, és felmérik az intézkedéseket.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Kancellár: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Belügyminiszter: Viviane Fischer
Munkaügyi és szociális miniszter: Alkje Fontes
Pénzügyminiszter: Ernst Wolff
Az RKI igazgatója: Stephan Kohn
Pénzügyi szakértő: Prof. Dr. Richard Werner
A BasisCamp csak az Ön adományainak köszönhetően valósulhat meg. Nagyra értékeljük az Önök támogatását.
Banki adatok:
Számlatulajdonos: Dr. Reiner Füllmich ügyvéd
Fizetési hivatkozási szám: "Adományozás BasisCamp"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
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