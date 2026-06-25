Iran LEGO: Tell the Yazids of the time, Trump & Netanyahu, & all the Epstein class 🆔 @explosivemedia

Tell the Yazids of the time, Trump and Netanyahu, and all the Epstein class.



We will never bow down.

Like Hussain,

Like Abbas,

Like Khamenei...



Part 1



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... adding more posted @ 🆔 @explosivemedia:

🩸Today is Ashura



On this day, Imam Hussain taught history not to fear, but to rise.



Even if 72 stand against tens of thousands.

Even if we are left alone.

Even if we fall.

Even if our families are taken captive...



For only God is the Judge, and only His pleasure endures.



Wake up humanity!



🆔 @explosivemedia

If you want to learn more about Ashura and Imam Hussain, you can check this site:

🔗Who is Hussain?

https://whoishussain.org/who-is-hussain/the-day-of-ashura/



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... adding a little history from Wikipedia about the 72:

The Battle of Karbala (680 CE): On Muharram 10, 61 AH, Hussein ibn Ali and a small group of 72 family members and supporters were surrounded and killed at Karbala in modern-day Iraq by the army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I. Hussein's refusal to pledge allegiance to a corrupt ruler established Ashura as an enduring Islamic symbol of resistance against tyranny and injustice.