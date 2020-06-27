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ABC, Epstein, & Disney’s Big Secret
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78 views • June 27, 2020
The biggest news story of the week was a leaked video showing an anchor at ABC admitting that she had the Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago, and the network quashed it.
Why was Epstein completely free to run his evil, underground business for the last three years up until he was put in prison? Because ABC killed the story. But why?
Why would ABC, a mainstream news network which is owned by Disney, refuse to report on the biggest news story that America has seen in probably the last twenty years? We did some digging, and we believe we know the answer to that question:
Disney has a big secret that they don’t want anyone to know.
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Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Why was Epstein completely free to run his evil, underground business for the last three years up until he was put in prison? Because ABC killed the story. But why?
Why would ABC, a mainstream news network which is owned by Disney, refuse to report on the biggest news story that America has seen in probably the last twenty years? We did some digging, and we believe we know the answer to that question:
Disney has a big secret that they don’t want anyone to know.
***********************************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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