© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Are Going To Take Down The Electric Grid & The Simulation Is In July
Follow
3
Share
Report
290 views • April 09, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Bill Gates virus - https://twitter.com/EdgeCGroup/status/1379916008304087043
Prepping kids since 2016 - https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/07/chinese-produced-animated-movie-introduced-american-kids-to-the-idea-of-a-fearful-virus-masks-and-life-saving-vaccine-back-in-2016/
Are they telling us again - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyberattack-simulation/
Event 201 - https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
Fauci told us it would happen - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html
Fauci says there will be a surprise outbreak - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu2Ftcv6u3w
WEF: Next Crisis More Impactful than COVID19 - Jeremy Jurgens - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZRg5kiH9Is&;t=0s
Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis - Power Grid Down, Banking Offline - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DKRvS-C04o
WEF Cyber Polygon - https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
Solar flares to shut off power - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9428993/Solar-storm-appeared-like-great-fire-1582-hit-Earth-experts-warn.html
CDC will release pathogen - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-07-situation-update-april-7th-cdc-will-release-biowarfare-pathogens-in-texas-and-florida.html
Create the problem, provide solution - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/04/the-spider-web-effect.html
Fake vaccine shots - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/07/fake-vaccines-exposed-is-this-how-fauci-got-his/
7 words to avoid the jab - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/04/they-already-told-you.html
Facebook fact checks girl who dies - https://e-militia.com/index.php/2021/04/05/facebook-fact-checks-womans-covid-vax-post-a-week-before-it-killed-her/
Masks are the problem, not the solution - https://www.globalresearch.ca/exclusive-chemical-cocktail-found-face-masks/5741709
Masks are ticking time bomb - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/04/07/face-mask-plastic-microfibers.aspx?ui=226a30481eabd3e7a8e5470bb56801b7b423e18b98940df330a1e6727782e05f&;sd=20120705&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210407&mid=DM851293&rid=1126575830
Science vs Neanderthal - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1379931820276416513
Trump was right again - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/trump-was-right-sunlight-destroys-covid-8x-faster-scientists-believed-study-shows
Vitamin D beats covid - https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vitamin-d-covid-study
Covid is a vitamin D disease - https://drsircus.com/general/covid-is-a-vitamin-d-deficiency-pandemic/
Here's how you do it - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1379906301719887879
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379947549864337412
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Bill Gates virus - https://twitter.com/EdgeCGroup/status/1379916008304087043
Prepping kids since 2016 - https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/07/chinese-produced-animated-movie-introduced-american-kids-to-the-idea-of-a-fearful-virus-masks-and-life-saving-vaccine-back-in-2016/
Are they telling us again - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyberattack-simulation/
Event 201 - https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
Fauci told us it would happen - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188429/Dr-Fauci-revealed-fears-surprise-outbreak-three-YEARS-pandemic.html
Fauci says there will be a surprise outbreak - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu2Ftcv6u3w
WEF: Next Crisis More Impactful than COVID19 - Jeremy Jurgens - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZRg5kiH9Is&;t=0s
Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis - Power Grid Down, Banking Offline - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DKRvS-C04o
WEF Cyber Polygon - https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
Solar flares to shut off power - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9428993/Solar-storm-appeared-like-great-fire-1582-hit-Earth-experts-warn.html
CDC will release pathogen - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-07-situation-update-april-7th-cdc-will-release-biowarfare-pathogens-in-texas-and-florida.html
Create the problem, provide solution - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/04/the-spider-web-effect.html
Fake vaccine shots - https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/07/fake-vaccines-exposed-is-this-how-fauci-got-his/
7 words to avoid the jab - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/04/they-already-told-you.html
Facebook fact checks girl who dies - https://e-militia.com/index.php/2021/04/05/facebook-fact-checks-womans-covid-vax-post-a-week-before-it-killed-her/
Masks are the problem, not the solution - https://www.globalresearch.ca/exclusive-chemical-cocktail-found-face-masks/5741709
Masks are ticking time bomb - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/04/07/face-mask-plastic-microfibers.aspx?ui=226a30481eabd3e7a8e5470bb56801b7b423e18b98940df330a1e6727782e05f&;sd=20120705&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210407&mid=DM851293&rid=1126575830
Science vs Neanderthal - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1379931820276416513
Trump was right again - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/trump-was-right-sunlight-destroys-covid-8x-faster-scientists-believed-study-shows
Vitamin D beats covid - https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vitamin-d-covid-study
Covid is a vitamin D disease - https://drsircus.com/general/covid-is-a-vitamin-d-deficiency-pandemic/
Here's how you do it - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1379906301719887879
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1379947549864337412
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.