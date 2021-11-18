Fauci Acknowledges Failure of Covid Vaccine, but Continues to Promote Booster Shots

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11/14/2021 Fauci: Looking at vaccine response in Israel，they are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection, but against hospitalizations, and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups.