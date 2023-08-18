BREAKING: SSM Health Discovered to Have Taken $135 Million in COVID Relief, Fires Dr. Thorp | Ep 109

Dr. James Thorp, one of the leading dissenting voices on the COVID-19 shot’s adverse effects on pregnant women, was fired at the end of June in 2023 by SSM Health in St. Louis. For the first time, Dr. Thorp reveals on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, the $135 million SSM Health St. Louis and the $306.9 million the entire SSM Health system took in COVID-19 Relief Funds.Show more
Connecting the dots between the strings-attached COVID-19 Community Corps funding Health and Human Services awarded the American College of OBGYNs, that required they follow specific vaccine information verbage or would be required to pay the millions of dollars back.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!
CDC’s HHS Provider Relief Fund Database: https://data.cdc.gov/Administrative/HHS-Provider-Relief-Fund/kh8y-3es6/data
Dr. Thorp’s Covenant with Death Investigative Substack Series: https://freedomintruth.substack.com/
Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state
FREE HPV Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter
Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/
For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/
Subscribe to listen to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA
Show less
CSID: 7bd884c62f05cb19
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.