Jews Control the World - Undeniable Proof

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We must awaken humanity before it is too late. Mobilize and get out of the system, stop supporting all Fascist Brands and Corporations, stop Banking with these globalist scourges, use anything other than their Fiat Confetti; Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, Barter. Anything, but don't support their power base.
Jew World Order
https://www.jewworldorder.org/2022/05/
The New World Order is the Jew World Order!
http://one-just-world.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-new-world-order-is-jew-world-order.html
New world order pledged to Jews 80 years ago
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/452693/New-world-order-pledged-to-Jews-80-years-ago
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