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Le Pass Sanitaire Has Been Approved in France, but not yet enforced?
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20 views • August 11, 2021
Unfortunately, but a bit unsurprisingly, the nationwide protests didn't seem to be enough to stop the roll-out of the proposed "pass sanitaire" vaccine passports that "came into effect" August 9th, 2021, but we'll see how quick and strict it will all be enforced and controlled because, as i'll show and explain in this video, nothing has yet to change.. i'll also discuss some psychological issues regarding people being programmed and stuck in degrees of stockholm syndrome & cognitive dissonance and they don't even realize they are conspiracy theorists too.. Government is slavery.
AwakenYaMind: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
vaxx playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
MASK ARTICLES/ https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natty Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
AwakenYaMind: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
vaxx playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
MASK ARTICLES/ https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natty Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
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