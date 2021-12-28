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COMUSAV U.S.A. Presents Anti-inoculation A.I. Protocol ( Chlorine Dioxide Solution )
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4302 views • December 28, 2021
PLEASE SHARE: 👉🏼DOWNLOAD THE PDF PROTOCOL HERE
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA/487
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https://t.meOfficialChannelComusavUSA
COMUSAV USA PRESENTS:
AI (ANTI-INOCULATION) PROTOCOL.
FREE CONFERENCE IN ENGLISH
Guest Speakers:
-Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, M.D.
-Faustino Cortés, Dietician & Zeolite Expert.
Under NO circumstances COMUSAV (World Health and Life Coalition) does recommend anyone getting the experimental "vaccine" against COVID-19.
This protocol will help detox the body, but there is no guarantee that adverse reactions from the shot will not occur and long-term effects from this inoculation are still unknown.
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA/487
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.meOfficialChannelComusavUSA
COMUSAV USA PRESENTS:
AI (ANTI-INOCULATION) PROTOCOL.
FREE CONFERENCE IN ENGLISH
Guest Speakers:
-Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, M.D.
-Faustino Cortés, Dietician & Zeolite Expert.
Under NO circumstances COMUSAV (World Health and Life Coalition) does recommend anyone getting the experimental "vaccine" against COVID-19.
This protocol will help detox the body, but there is no guarantee that adverse reactions from the shot will not occur and long-term effects from this inoculation are still unknown.
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