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THE WAR of the SILVER ETFs: SLV vs. PSLV | Steve St. Angelo
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35 views • April 02, 2021
A hard-hitting, fact-packed warning on the devastating impact of the coming energy cliff that is signaling the collapse of our modern complex technological empires.
Respected analyst Stephen St. Angelo, founder of the SRSRocco Report, also weighs in on the titanic war being waged right now between ordinary investors and concentrated financial powers, on the battlefield of the silver ETFs SLV & PSLV, … a war which he says is FAR FROM OVER.
Don’t miss this interview, and share it widely!
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
——————
05:00 A Warning From the History of Wood and Civilization
17:00 Energy Cliff Precedes the Collapse of Empires
22:00 The Green Economy: False Savior + Hidden Risks
26:00 Wind Power Failed Everywhere in The Deep Freeze
30:00 Coal & Nuclear: Fuel Stockpiles vs. NATURAL GAS/WIND/SOLAR: JIT Fragility
48:00 THE WAR of the SILVER ETFs: SLV vs PSLV
54:00 We’re Fleeing Big Cities -to- Big Suburbs -to- Country
57:00 What Else Can I Do?
Follow Steve’s work at: https://srsroccoreport.com/
Book Mentioned in this Interview:
————
A Forest Journey: The Story of Wood and Civilization, John Perlin, 2005
https://www.amazon.com/Forest-Journey-Story-Wood-Civilization/dp/0881506761
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Respected analyst Stephen St. Angelo, founder of the SRSRocco Report, also weighs in on the titanic war being waged right now between ordinary investors and concentrated financial powers, on the battlefield of the silver ETFs SLV & PSLV, … a war which he says is FAR FROM OVER.
Don’t miss this interview, and share it widely!
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
——————
05:00 A Warning From the History of Wood and Civilization
17:00 Energy Cliff Precedes the Collapse of Empires
22:00 The Green Economy: False Savior + Hidden Risks
26:00 Wind Power Failed Everywhere in The Deep Freeze
30:00 Coal & Nuclear: Fuel Stockpiles vs. NATURAL GAS/WIND/SOLAR: JIT Fragility
48:00 THE WAR of the SILVER ETFs: SLV vs PSLV
54:00 We’re Fleeing Big Cities -to- Big Suburbs -to- Country
57:00 What Else Can I Do?
Follow Steve’s work at: https://srsroccoreport.com/
Book Mentioned in this Interview:
————
A Forest Journey: The Story of Wood and Civilization, John Perlin, 2005
https://www.amazon.com/Forest-Journey-Story-Wood-Civilization/dp/0881506761
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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