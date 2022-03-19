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Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act (gallery view)
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31 views • March 19, 2022
Please give me feedback in the comments. I have released this in both speaker view and gallery view. Which one do you like better?
This is one of Simon Roche's best talks. Lately, I am focused on figuring out Putin as he is the man at the centre of this current Russian-Ukrainian War. I see Putin on four levels:
1) The mainstream lying media with "Putin bad!" "Ukraine good." "Let's all support Ukraine!"
2) Recent history since 2014 where Putin has some justification to object to Ukraine being aligned with NATO and Europe.
3) That Putin is likely a globalist who was placed in power in 1999 by the globalists so therefore, he has to be one of them. This is the main idea in this video and what I wanted to ask Simon Roche about.
4) The reptilian aliens working through the Rothschild globalists' with Russia being one of the countries that they control for the purpose of generating more fear and death in the world, which they feed off of. I didn't get into this with Simon.
Simon prepares the audience by explaining conspiracy and machinations behind the scenes with the globalists. Then at
18:00 we get into focusing on Putin and how he was placed in power by the globalists in 1999 therefore he has to be one of them.
23:30 Simon compares the WWF - World Wrestling Federation, to the world stage where most or all political sides involved in international politics are all controlled by the globalists, all working for the same team, for the purpose of controlling and harming humanity for the benefit of the globalists.
I referred to this transcription of a previous talk with Simon Roche, post on thulesociety.com and on my website:
https://www.brianruhe.ca/russia-ukraine-war-prophecies-of-ww-iii/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
This is one of Simon Roche's best talks. Lately, I am focused on figuring out Putin as he is the man at the centre of this current Russian-Ukrainian War. I see Putin on four levels:
1) The mainstream lying media with "Putin bad!" "Ukraine good." "Let's all support Ukraine!"
2) Recent history since 2014 where Putin has some justification to object to Ukraine being aligned with NATO and Europe.
3) That Putin is likely a globalist who was placed in power in 1999 by the globalists so therefore, he has to be one of them. This is the main idea in this video and what I wanted to ask Simon Roche about.
4) The reptilian aliens working through the Rothschild globalists' with Russia being one of the countries that they control for the purpose of generating more fear and death in the world, which they feed off of. I didn't get into this with Simon.
Simon prepares the audience by explaining conspiracy and machinations behind the scenes with the globalists. Then at
18:00 we get into focusing on Putin and how he was placed in power by the globalists in 1999 therefore he has to be one of them.
23:30 Simon compares the WWF - World Wrestling Federation, to the world stage where most or all political sides involved in international politics are all controlled by the globalists, all working for the same team, for the purpose of controlling and harming humanity for the benefit of the globalists.
I referred to this transcription of a previous talk with Simon Roche, post on thulesociety.com and on my website:
https://www.brianruhe.ca/russia-ukraine-war-prophecies-of-ww-iii/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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