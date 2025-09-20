BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk Shooting EDIT3 UVU Campus Orem Utah 9-10-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1064 followers
36 views • 1 day ago

Charlie Kirk Shooting EDIT3 UVU Campus Orem Utah 9-10-25


The Disturbing Illusion

https://youtu.be/HvqND_WjJIs?t=3032


Sept 17 2025

Bizarre STATEMENTS by Charlie Kirk's Mentor Frank Turek and Candace Owens


lifeisdriving


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y10B2GUMiD0&t


Sept 10 2025

Raw Footage of Charlie Kirk TPUSA Shooting at Utah Valley University


Candace Owens

https://youtu.be/aDlhjfW6hz8?t=345


Sept 19 2025

Who Moved The Camera Right Above Charlie's Head? | Candace Ep 239



EDIT2 has additional clips added at the 7min 20sec mark


EDIT3 has additional clips added at the 27min 30sec mark


Keywords
trumpshootingrncimmigrationtariffsmagaassassinationrfkjrpalantirdonaldtrumpamericafirstelonmuskcharliekirktrump2024dogetrumpelectionmsmliesisraelfirstepsteinfilesepsteinclientlist
