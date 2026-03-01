Protests at US embassy began in Baghdad, Iraq, following the assassination of Iranian leader Khamenei

Mass protests have begun in Baghdad, Iraq, following the assassination of Iranian leader Khamenei.

Protesters are attempting to break through to the US embassy, and clashes with security forces are taking place.

Adding:

The CIA tracked Khamenei for several months, right up to the moment of the missile strike on his residence, reports The New York Times

According to sources familiar with the intelligence data, the CIA provided Israel with intelligence information that confirmed the "high degree of reliability" of the whereabouts of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The White House and the CIA declined to comment.

Adding:

Ahmad Vahidi, former Iranian Interior Minister and Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, replacing Pakpour who was eliminated.