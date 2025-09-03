Bitcoin and Freedom! Stefan Molyneux Interviewed on BTC Sessions

In this interview, Nathan Fitzsimmons of BTC Sessions speaks with Stefan Molyneux about the clash between anarchy and minarchy in the context of Bitcoin and government power. Molyneux critiques governmental authority based on the non-aggression principle and discusses the potential of decentralized currency to reduce corruption. The conversation emphasizes the significance of peaceful parenting and alternative dispute resolution through free market principles. They also address the looming economic crisis and the connections between Bitcoin, free will, and spirituality, while considering the role of AI in storytelling. Overall, the dialogue challenges conventional views on governance and morality towards a more liberated society.





