English football icon Matt Le Tissier accurately describes the UK's current political climate.





"I think [the UK government] are under orders to actually destroy this country."





"If they destroy the country enough, there'll be people begging for help from their government... That's probably when you'll see initiatives like the central bank digital currencies being thrust upon the population as the way to save us."





"People won't accept those kinds of things under normal circumstances. Yet in times of emergencies, people will accept all sorts of nonsense. As we saw in 2020."