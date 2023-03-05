Create New Account
Catherine Austin Fitts, Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-145-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Odysee-final:1


Guest:

Catherine Austin Fitts - Former Managing Director & member of the Board of Directors of a major Wall Street investment bank.


About: the real-life equivalent of the "Iron Bank of Braavos" (Game of Thrones), the Bank for International Settlement, headquartered in Switzerland, whose Board of Directors enjoys broad, legally vested immunities and plays a central role in the introduction of CBDCs in the "West" and the global upheaval we are witnessing.


Learn more about the committee:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com


Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:

https://securewhistleblower.com


The Committees English Telegram channel:

https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

