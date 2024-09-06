Mike Adams Sermon 021 - Revelation 8:11 Wormwood revealed not as bitter poison but as God's anti-parasite CURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Wormwood as a bitter herb with medicinal properties, mentioned in the Bible and associated with a space rock impact. (0:00)
- Food contamination, heavy metals, and cancer, with a focus on arsenic, lead, and mercury. (4:58)
- Wormwood herb's medicinal properties and its historical use in traditional Chinese medicine. (12:00)
- Wormwood herb's medicinal properties and biblical references. (18:40)
- Natural remedies for malaria, including Wormwood. (25:32)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport