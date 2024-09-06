Mike Adams Sermon 021 - Revelation 8:11 Wormwood revealed not as bitter poison but as God's anti-parasite CURE

- Wormwood as a bitter herb with medicinal properties, mentioned in the Bible and associated with a space rock impact. (0:00)

- Food contamination, heavy metals, and cancer, with a focus on arsenic, lead, and mercury. (4:58)

- Wormwood herb's medicinal properties and its historical use in traditional Chinese medicine. (12:00)

- Wormwood herb's medicinal properties and biblical references. (18:40)

- Natural remedies for malaria, including Wormwood. (25:32)









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport