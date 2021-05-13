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What NASA Just Captured Near The SUN Is BEYOND Comprehension! 2021
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337 views • May 13, 2021
The new information on Nibiru is more mysterious than its own origins. Not too many people know the true details of Nibiru, and why it exists in our solar system. Let me tell you some basics first about this planet. Planet Nibiru, which was referred to by the Sumerians as Planet X, was supposedly the 12th planet in our solar system. The true meaning of planet Nibiru is 'Planet of Crossing'. In the hydrophilic of Sumerians and Egyptian, they talked about how planet Nibiru had an elliptical orbit than a normal horizontal orbit. The planet took around 750,000 years to come between Mars and Jupiter, and when it did, it created devastation on all the planets during its flyby. Archaeologist Zecharia Sitchin and Burak Eldem also suggested this planet, which looks a lot like CR 105, with a similar orbit; however, the crossing path of CR105 is very different from Nibiru or Planet X. Nibiru's 80% of orbit lies much further from the sun, where CR105's orbit is 60% away from the sun, and 40% near rest of the planets. According to historians, Tiamat, a planet which had lain between Mars and Jupiter around 510,000,000 million years ago, was a victim of Planet X, as Tiamat collided with one of the moon's of Nibiru; it crashed, broke into half, as one half became the asteroid belt, and the other Phobos: Mars moon, while the other half is our home, planet earth. "Out of destruction comes life", a quote from the Hindu ancient text 'Bhagvat Gita'.
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