Iran's Supreme Leader Approves US Deal Amidst Reservations

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* Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei approved the U.S.-Iran memorandum despite previously opposing the agreement principles.
* Iran could access $300 billion after ending hostilities and abandoning nuclear weapons.
* The agreement establishes sixty days of negotiations covering nuclear restrictions and regional security.
* Critics in Israel and Washington questioned benefits, while JD Vance defended negotiations.
* Officials described the interim agreement as a potential step toward regional de-escalation.
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