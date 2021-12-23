Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"I truly hope that you opened your minds and your hearts and didn't just let our words bounce of this wall in front of you. I hope that you heard mothers speaking to you from our hearts, concerned citizens who are worried about what the long-term damage is to our children physically, emotionally, mentally. And I imagine that this has been going on for so long that you don't know how to stop it . . . So we're going to show you. This is how you do it:



"You allow your children to engage authentically. You do not call them grandma-killers. You do not tell them that if they get too close to a friend that they could get them sick. You engage with your community members and find solutions that work for everyone. You take away the blinders and do the research . . .



"And I know it's so easy for you to label me as a conspiracy theorist, as a Q-anon follower, as a Trump supporter. Will it surprise you to know that I am none of those?



"I am none of those, but like Penelope said, I am a critical thinker, and this has gone on far too long. So please give yourselves permission to think beyond the science that you have looked at so far, to find the humanity that I know is buried inside of you and to do the right thing."