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Take Over Slight of Hand - Marxist Style
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30 views • March 08, 2022
Karl Marx's contribution to the world is not what people are led to believe.
Typically historians and political scientist will discuss Marx's contribution to Economic thought and Socialism and communism. However the true value in Karl Marx's work is in the manipulation techniques he formulated. The communist manifesto is a master class in persuasive writing and manipulation of the "Truth". The purpose of the communist manifesto is to persuade the everyday man to volunteer to live in a commune.........and persuade them they'll be happy in that state. "You'll own nothing and be happy" You've heard that before right!
Typically historians and political scientist will discuss Marx's contribution to Economic thought and Socialism and communism. However the true value in Karl Marx's work is in the manipulation techniques he formulated. The communist manifesto is a master class in persuasive writing and manipulation of the "Truth". The purpose of the communist manifesto is to persuade the everyday man to volunteer to live in a commune.........and persuade them they'll be happy in that state. "You'll own nothing and be happy" You've heard that before right!
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