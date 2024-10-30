S/he Is Not Smart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
QueMala’s Campaign Of Cringe
◦ It Turns Out Kamala Wasn’t Much Of A Prosecutor
◦ Kamala’s Non-Existent Law Enforcement Credentials
* I sense a pattern.
* Harris was a horsesh!t DA and AG as well as Senator and VP.
* One wonders what skills this individual might have...
Fox News | The Five (29 October 2024)