EPOCH TV | Kash exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Kash Patel exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk that “accidentally” released the indictment early:

“The thing that stood out to me the most was the unlawful behavior of the district attorney in releasing the indictment before a judge had signed off on it… Anything that happens in a grand jury is prohibited from release. Period…

An indictment is sealed under law until a judge unseals it. That’s the law. So when this district attorney stepped to the podium last night and claimed ‘oh I don’t know how those paperworks get filed, that was a clerk of the court thing’, that is a bogus flat out lie. Her name is on the indictment.”

Full interview:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/kash-patel-on-the-shock-and-awe-attempt-of-the-georgia-indictment-of-trump-5469676