Resisting Separation

Where do you get news you can trust? Where can we even get news that is fact checked by independent sources that are reliable? Sadly, what is called news today is no more than opinions. And, where can you find an honest debate? We are being divided being polarized groups depending on where we get our information. Dr. Len and Francesco spend hours every day scouring both mainstream TV as well as many Internet sites. They then digest the multitude of viewpoints and come up with their own opinion that feels right. They trust their intuition and their heart to come up with the position they will take. It is becoming clear that Americans are losing trust in the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO. We are also watching the US economy going bankrupt. They discuss the challenges of

the vaccine that make it very uncertain regarding both its safety and efficacy. They also discuss treatments that are well tested and supported by thousands of doctors that are being suppressed by government health agencies