© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Explosions captured on Kharkov Webcam.
Missiles strikes and explosions in Kiev also tonight.
✈️Ukrainians report 2 Tu-160 and 3 Tu-95's possibly flying towards launch positions.
Ukrainians report cruise missile launches from Russian strategic aviation!
The Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed cruise missile launches from Russian strategic bombers.
4 Tu-95's and 3 Tu-160's