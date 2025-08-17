Hitting Energy. For When You Need Hitting Energy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Very Cursory overview of hitting energies of a few common battery-niches. Burning our gayest ally's flag is now hate speech-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/115041583978719023/media/1 Karen Bass' ties to The Deep State (TM) and to the judeo-bolshevik overthrow of humanity-https://gab.com/matt_bracken/ https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/exposed-how-americans-are-secretly?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=29b15&triedRedirect=true Bibi says quiet part out loud-https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=313683