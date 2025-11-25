PeelingFlesh’s Mychal Soto - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 595

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Mychal Soto, guitarist of the slam band, PeelingFlesh, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Lorna Shore, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Shadow of Intent. PeelingFlesh is currently supporting their newest album, PF Radio 2.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Ibanez RGR52-ET 6-String Guitar
Ibanez RGA21PB 6-String Guitar
Ibanez RGRT-BB21 28″ Baritone 6-String Guitar
Evertune Bridge
Fishman Fluence Modern Pickups
Solar Guitars 6-String Guitar
Dunlop 7-String Guitar Strings
Dunlop Guitar Picks
Gator Mini Vault R2 Guitar Case
Gator Mini Vault Case
Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II Guitar Processor
EVH 5150III 50-watt EL34 Tube Head
Vader 4×12 Guitar Speaker Cabinets
Behringer Digital Stageboxes
Midas M32C 40-channel Digital Rackmount Mixer
Furman Power Conditioner
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - October 23, 2025
Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Skip Intro
02:12 Guitars
09:49 Cable Management
11:13 Rack
14:10 Amps & Cabinets
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
