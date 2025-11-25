PeelingFlesh’s Mychal Soto - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 595

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Mychal Soto, guitarist of the slam band, PeelingFlesh, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Lorna Shore, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Shadow of Intent. PeelingFlesh is currently supporting their newest album, PF Radio 2.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ibanez RGR52-ET 6-String Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEmM52

Ibanez RGA21PB 6-String Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGBM4N

Ibanez RGRT-BB21 28″ Baritone 6-String Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yq0Xn3

Evertune Bridge - https://www.evertune.com

Fishman Fluence Modern Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKVMzM

Solar Guitars 6-String Guitar - https://www.solar-guitars.com

Dunlop 7-String Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POXM2e

Dunlop Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOer7L

Gator Mini Vault R2 Guitar Case - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POX7j6

Gator Mini Vault Case - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o41YRg

Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II Guitar Processor - https://www.fractalaudio.com/p-axe-fx-ii-preamp-fx-processor/

EVH 5150III 50-watt EL34 Tube Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOAYRD

Vader 4×12 Guitar Speaker Cabinets - https://www.facebook.com/p/Vader-Cabinets-Inc-official-100057865800888/

Behringer Digital Stageboxes - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oeg7RA

Midas M32C 40-channel Digital Rackmount Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKV7Xa

Furman Power Conditioner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOeY0M





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 23, 2025

Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

02:12 Guitars

09:49 Cable Management

11:13 Rack

14:10 Amps & Cabinets





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





