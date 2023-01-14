This announcement yesterday from the CDC, just proved every single “anti-vaxxer” or “vaccine-hesitant” to be correct in their risk assessments, and also proved that the people who told you they “represent science” were completely full of shit.
It also proves that they have been actively trying to avoid addressing this reality, but the death count from the jabs got so fucking high, they couldn’t ignore it.
